Lara Croft returns to mobile with Tomb Raider Reloaded

Unlike the Lara Croft Go game, which was more of a tactical puzzle, the new title will focus on action and adventure - Tomb Raider’s classic hallmarks. The video teaser gives us very little information in terms of gameplay but the art style seems to be more cartoonish and cute. Square Enix describes the game as a “free-to-play action arcade” and like all free-to-play titles, we should expect microtransactions to creep into the game in one form or another (sadly).

Then the first Tomb Raider game launched back in 1996 it was a huge success. Since then, Lara Croft has starred in many different iterations of the game and has also made appearances in a couple of Hollywood blockbuster movies.Even though the Tomb Raider games have spread over many platforms, mobile phones have been kind of left out. The last title - Lara Croft Go - debuted 5 years ago and although it received mostly positive reviews, there weren’t any sequels or other spin-offs.Things are about to change and fans of Lara Croft have something to look forward to. Square Enix has released a short teaser (via MobileSyrup ) for a new mobile title called Tomb Raider Reloaded. The game is currently in development by Emerald City Games with a possible release date somewhere in 2021.