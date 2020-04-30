LTE variant of Microsoft's Surface Go 2 apparently pops up on FCC
Surface Go 2 is expected to be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor
The filing also hints that the Surface Go 2 will feature Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 wireless network adapter that offers up to 2.4 Gbps network throughput. And it’s not just about speed alone, as the faster Wi-Fi 6 standard also consumes less power and allows for spectrum efficiency, which would be great as, typically, a lot of devices are connected to one network.
The maxed-out variant will reportedly have a dual-core Intel Core m3-1800Y CPU under the hood, with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel UHD 615 in tow.
The less powerful version will apparently feature an Intel Pentium 4425Y processor. The lower end variant is expected to have a 128 GB SSD.
As far as the design of the Surface Go 2 is concerned, it’s tipped to sport a large 10.5-inch screen and tiny bezels.
Reports hint at a mid-May launch and the base model is expected to cost $399, just like its predecessor, while the decked out LTE version can go as high as $650. This seems like a winning price and specs combo and the tablet could give some serious competition to rival offerings.