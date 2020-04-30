LTE variant of Microsoft's Surface Go 2 apparently pops up on FCC

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Apr 30, 2020, 3:18 PM
The Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet has apparently passed through the FCC again, but this time around, it’s the LTE version that has shown up. Although the filing doesn’t mention the name of the device explicitly, it has been referred to as EV2, which is said to be the hybrid computer's codename and has previously been spotted on Geekbench.
 

Surface Go 2 is expected to be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor

 
The filing also hints that the Surface Go 2 will feature Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 wireless network adapter that offers up to 2.4 Gbps network throughput. And it’s not just about speed alone, as the faster Wi-Fi 6 standard also consumes less power and allows for spectrum efficiency, which would be great as, typically, a lot of devices are connected to one network.
 
The maxed-out variant will reportedly have a dual-core Intel Core m3-1800Y CPU under the hood, with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel UHD 615 in tow.
 
The less powerful version will apparently feature an Intel Pentium 4425Y processor. The lower end variant is expected to have a 128 GB SSD.
 
As far as the design of the Surface Go 2 is concerned, it’s tipped to sport a large 10.5-inch screen and tiny bezels.
 
Reports hint at a mid-May launch and the base model is expected to cost $399, just like its predecessor, while the decked out LTE version can go as high as $650. This seems like a winning price and specs combo and the tablet could give some serious competition to rival offerings.

