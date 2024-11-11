LG demos stretchable 12-inch display that can be pulled into an 18-incher





LG says that it can go from 12 inch diagonal and stretch into an 18-inch display thanks to its innovative plastic substrate material. The 40μm (micrometers) micro-LED pixels bring increased durability of more than 10,000 stretches, and the panel can keep the 100ppi image unaltered even in extreme temperatures or in the event of "external shocks" such as display drops.





The premise is to be able to wrap LG's stretchable display around things like clothing, and LG previously collaborated with a fashion designer to showcase their new collection of clothes with displays on that can be worn daily as they allow for stretching, folding, and even twisting.









The company is already envisioning various applications, such as car displays that allow virtual buttons to actually pop out and be pressed directly on the screen for a more tactile experience while driving, or firefighter uniforms with panels displaying pertinent information in real time.



Needless to say, the display can also be used on wraparound devices that presuppose a certain give, which would be a whole new category of digital gear after foldable phones are done and dusted by manufacturers.





The stretchable display mandate was actually given by the Korean government, and it sponsored a consortium of companies and research facilities to produce prototypes, mandating at least 20% stretchability. LG's new panel that can go from a 12-incher to an 18-incher with the pull of the hand exceeds those specifications more than twofold.









Samsung is a part of the stretchable display development consortium and also demonstrated a micro-LED one not long ago and, rumor, has it, it is working on a wraparound fitness tracker with stretchable panel.





It remains to be seen what part of these prototypes and concept applications of stretchable screens will make it into commercial devices, but they will surely be novel form factors that will facilitate the daily interaction with screens, making them more adaptable and tactile.

