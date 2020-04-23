LG Display publishes operation loss amidst coronavirus economy
The decrease in LG Display’s revenue is due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also to seasonal changes which led to a reduction in sales of some of the more expensive products of the company.
“We expect volatility in demand to increase down the road, as industry sectors are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The difficult situation will inevitably linger, although it is expected that demand in IT products will grow due to stay-at-home orders and consequent surge in online activities. We will do our best to continue to seize such business opportunities, including any increase in demand in IT products where LG Display has a competitive advantage, as well as to strengthen cash management by optimizing inventory and minimizing input of resources,” said Dong-hee Suh, CFO and Senior Vice President of LG Display, in a statement to the press.