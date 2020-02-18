LG intros new 2020 K series focusing on premium camera features





Quad camera, massive battery and Android 10





As anyone can see from the official pictures, all three LG K series phones have four cameras. Also, all three feature massive 6.5-inch displays. The most powerful of the three, the LG K60 is equipped with a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB expandable storage.



There are four cameras on the back: 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. Also, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a big 4,000 mAh battery. The phone will be available in Titanium, White and Blue colors.



LG K51S has the same 2.3GHz octa-core processor inside, but only 3GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, the backside features four cameras too: 32MP main camera, 5MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 13-megapixel camera in the front and a similar 4,000 mAh battery inside. This one will be available in three colors as well: Titanium, Pink, and Blue.









Last but not least, judging by its specs, the LG K41S should be the cheapest of the three. First off, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The quad-camera setup on the back includes the following: 13MP main camera, 5MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.



Other highlights of the phone include an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, a fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery. Just like the other two, LG K41S will be available in three colors: Titanium, Black, and White.







LG doesn't mention anything about the Android version these mid-range phones are running, but we can safely assume it's Android 10, otherwise, it would be a disaster market-wise. It's also worth noting that all three phones feature MIL-STD-810G standard for durability and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound that should offer a more immersive sound experience with headphones.



