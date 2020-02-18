LG Android

LG intros new 2020 K series focusing on premium camera features

Feb 18, 2020, 12:36 AM
Even though MWC 2020 will no longer take place this year, smartphone announcements will still happen and we'll be here to report about them. LG is one of the first companies that decided to go ahead with its roadmap and revealed a new lineup of mid-range Android smartphones – the 2020 K series.

We know that many of you are waiting for LG to introduce its new flagship for the first half of the year, but that probably requires a bit more preparation and a dedicated event that hasn't been announced yet.

Anyway, LG's new 2020 K series focuses on premium camera features. It's not just that, but it's for the first time in many years that LG's smartphones look different than what we're used to seeing from the South Korean company. They're sleeker, thinner and more stylish in comparison with other LG mid-range smartphones.

Three new smartphones have been revealed today, which will go on sale in the coming months: LG K60, LG K51S, and LG K41S. Their prices haven't been announced yet, but we do know they will be available for purchase in Q2 in the Americas, followed by select markets in Europe and Asia.

Chang Ma, senior vice president of the product strategy group at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, says these phones' main selling points would be price and premium features:

The key value propositions of LG’s K series are advanced technologies and competitive pricing. We believe the K series will be the most competitive smartphones in its category offering features consumers really appreciate.

Quad camera, massive battery and Android 10


As anyone can see from the official pictures, all three LG K series phones have four cameras. Also, all three feature massive 6.5-inch displays. The most powerful of the three, the LG K60 is equipped with a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB expandable storage.

There are four cameras on the back: 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. Also, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a big 4,000 mAh battery. The phone will be available in Titanium, White and Blue colors.

LG K51S has the same 2.3GHz octa-core processor inside, but only 3GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, the backside features four cameras too: 32MP main camera, 5MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 13-megapixel camera in the front and a similar 4,000 mAh battery inside. This one will be available in three colors as well: Titanium, Pink, and Blue.



Last but not least, judging by its specs, the LG K41S should be the cheapest of the three. First off, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The quad-camera setup on the back includes the following: 13MP main camera, 5MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

Other highlights of the phone include an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, a fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery. Just like the other two, LG K41S will be available in three colors: Titanium, Black, and White.



LG doesn't mention anything about the Android version these mid-range phones are running, but we can safely assume it's Android 10, otherwise, it would be a disaster market-wise. It's also worth noting that all three phones feature MIL-STD-810G standard for durability and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound that should offer a more immersive sound experience with headphones.

If LG plans to introduce these new mid-range smartphones in Q2 in the Americas, we'll probably be able to tell you about the prices next month. It will be interesting to see which carriers will pick up LG's new 2020 K series phones and whether or not they'll be priced competitively, as the company's officials promised.

