Smartphone users warned about a scam that can steal data and passwords
Although smartphone manufacturers have been putting larger batteries into their phones, today's handsets also require more juice to get through the average day. And now that 5G is being tested in limited markets, some consumers are still looking for an outlet during the day, even if just to top off their phone's battery. But that old nautical saying "any port in a storm" is not exactly good advice when it comes to charging a mobile device. At least according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The latter published an online post warning consumers about a "USB Charger Scam."
The warning mentions public USB charging stations found in "airports, hotels and other locations." While the warning might be meant for those in Los Angeles only, it is good advice for smartphone users everywhere. We would suggest that if you depend on your phone all day, you purchase a power bank and use your own cables. You can pick up a 10000mAh unit for less than $10 at Amazon. For example, the Go4Pwr 10000mAh Power Bank is priced at $9.59. If you need a larger bank, Walmart has a 20000mAh power bank on sale for $13.99, 46% off the list price of $25.99.
2 Comments
1. markbyrn
Posts: 8; Member since: Jan 14, 2019
posted on 3 hours ago 0
2. blastertoad
Posts: 48; Member since: Jul 17, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):