Accessories iOS Android

Smartphone users warned about a scam that can steal data and passwords

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 18, 2019, 11:27 AM
Smartphone users warned about a scam that can steal data and passwords
Although smartphone manufacturers have been putting larger batteries into their phones, today's handsets also require more juice to get through the average day. And now that 5G is being tested in limited markets, some consumers are still looking for an outlet during the day, even if just to top off their phone's battery. But that old nautical saying "any port in a storm" is not exactly good advice when it comes to charging a mobile device. At least according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The latter published an online post warning consumers about a "USB Charger Scam."

The scam, also known as "juice jacking," involves the installation of malware onto these charging stations or the cables that are purposely left plugged in them. The DA's report says that the malware can lock down a phone plugged into an infected charging station or using an infected cable. Or, even worse, data and passwords can be stolen from the phone by the scammer.


The warning mentions public USB charging stations found in "airports, hotels and other locations." While the warning might be meant for those in Los Angeles only, it is good advice for smartphone users everywhere. We would suggest that if you depend on your phone all day, you purchase a power bank and use your own cables. You can pick up a 10000mAh unit for less than $10 at Amazon. For example, the Go4Pwr 10000mAh Power Bank is priced at $9.59. If you need a larger bank, Walmart has a 20000mAh power bank on sale for $13.99, 46% off the list price of $25.99.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

markbyrn
Reply

1. markbyrn

Posts: 8; Member since: Jan 14, 2019

This is old ignorant FUD but if you're that paranoid but bizarrely leave your Phone in a USB debugging mode, you can buy a $10 dongle to block data transfer while charging.

posted on 3 hours ago

blastertoad
Reply

2. blastertoad

Posts: 48; Member since: Jul 17, 2018

Many mid-high to flagship model android devices have to option to set usb to charge only mode. Also yes anyone who leaves their phone in usb debugging mode or allows apk installs should never use any public equipment that may interface with their device.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)
john-legere-officially-leaves-t-mobile-unknown-destination
John Legere is officially leaving T-Mobile for an unknown destination
samsung-galaxy-s11-refined-design-no-waterfall-screen-tiny-bezels
Samsung's Galaxy S11 will come with a refined design snubbing a big new trend
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-camera-specifications-features-leak
The Galaxy S11's 108MP camera may support 8K video and loads more
iPhone-11-Pro-ultra-wide-angle-camera-tips-and-tricks
How to use iPhone 11 Pro's ultra wide-angle camera to take awesome pictures
Motorola-razr-2019-foldable-technology-Samsung-Galaxy-Fold
Motorola is confident its new razr phone won't break like the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Verizon-best-plans-guide
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
Galaxy-S10-OnePlus-LG-Motorola-fastest-Android-10-updates
Google has no new Android fragmentation chart, so what? Updates have never been faster...

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.