Smartphone users warned about a scam that can steal data and passwords

Although smartphone manufacturers have been putting larger batteries into their phones, today's handsets also require more juice to get through the average day. And now that 5G is being tested in limited markets, some consumers are still looking for an outlet during the day, even if just to top off their phone's battery. But that old nautical saying "any port in a storm" is not exactly good advice when it comes to charging a mobile device. At least according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office . The latter published an online post warning consumers about a "USB Charger Scam."





The scam, also known as "juice jacking," involves the installation of malware onto these charging stations or the cables that are purposely left plugged in them. The DA's report says that the malware can lock down a phone plugged into an infected charging station or using an infected cable. Or, even worse, data and passwords can be stolen from the phone by the scammer.







