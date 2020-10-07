Killer deal: Harman Kardon's Citation One smart speaker drops to just $80 ($150 off)
The Citation One features a 2-way speaker system and is powered by Google Assistant. Also, it offers multiroom support in case you have more Google Assistant speakers in your house, so you can play music in multiple rooms at the same time. The smart speaker support high-resolution sound files like WAV and FLAC, while Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity lets users stream music easier than ever.
Harman Kardon's smart speaker is available in either gray or black colors. The deal is only available until the end of the day, so you might want to hurry if you'd like to grab one. Once again, the Citation One is on sale at Best Buy right now for just $80, so you'll end up saving $150.