Killer deal: Harman Kardon's Citation One smart speaker drops to just $80 ($150 off)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 07, 2020, 7:25 PM
Killer deal: Harman Kardon's Citation One smart speaker drops to just $80 ($150 off)
Harman Kardon's smart speaker, Citation One is getting a huge discount at Best Buy today. If you're short one smart speaker in your house, the Citation One looks quite stylish, and counting the discount will only cost you $80.

The Citation One features a 2-way speaker system and is powered by Google Assistant. Also, it offers multiroom support in case you have more Google Assistant speakers in your house, so you can play music in multiple rooms at the same time. The smart speaker support high-resolution sound files like WAV and FLAC, while Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity lets users stream music easier than ever.

Harman Kardon's smart speaker is available in either gray or black colors. The deal is only available until the end of the day, so you might want to hurry if you'd like to grab one. Once again, the Citation One is on sale at Best Buy right now for just $80, so you'll end up saving $150.

