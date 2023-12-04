Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Japanese company TDK Corp to manufacture iPhone Li-ion battery cells in India

Apple
Japanese company TDK Corp to manufacture iPhone Li-ion battery cells in India
Apple has been vocal about its plans to expand its manufacturing presence in India, aiming to reduce its reliance on China. The company began assembling iPhones in India in 2017 through Wistron and later Foxconn and currently has 14 suppliers in the country. Recently, Foxconn announced a significant investment of $1.54 billion in India to bolster its production capabilities.

Now, according to Business Standard (via Reuters), Japanese electronic parts manufacturer TDK Corp is set to establish a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cell manufacturing facility in India, specifically in the northern state of Haryana. Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared this news on X, saying this move will help create several thousand new jobs.


This development aligns with Apple's strategy to manufacture battery cells in India for iPhones assembled in the country and double its iPhone production in India by 2024. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the cells manufactured at the TDK facility will be supplied to Apple's existing Li-ion battery assembler, Sunwoda Electronics. Currently, Sunwoda imports battery cells from various global markets.

Commercial production of battery cells for Apple is expected to begin within the next 12-18 months.

Apple's decision to expand its manufacturing base in India is driven by its desire to diversify its supply chain and reduce its dependence on China. This move is particularly important considering the potential for trade disruptions between the United States and China. Apple has reportedly developed contingency plans to shift production of its devices to countries like India and Vietnam in case of any future trade disputes.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This awesome Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon and sounds incredible
This awesome Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon and sounds incredible
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless