Apple is said to double its iPhone production in India in 2024
In recent years, India has become a key player in high-tech manufacturing and assembly, attracting the attention of major players like Apple, looking to diversify from their reliance on China. This shift aligns with the Indian government's push to boost local manufacturing and technology sectors. As we previously mentioned, Apple has ambitious plans to increase iPhone production in India fivefold over the next five years, and new sources are now corroborating this information.
Kuo attributes this significant uptick to ongoing manufacturing efforts by Foxconn, which owns a substantial 75–80% of iPhone production capacity in India. The recent acquisition of Wistron's iPhone production lines in India by Indian conglomerate Tata Group is also highlighted as a contributing factor.
Looking ahead, Kuo anticipates the development of the first iPhone model designed in India. This is expected to kick off in 2024, starting with the iPhone 17, a model slated for public debut in the subsequent year. The selection of the standard iPhone as the first model designed outside of China is deemed a low-risk choice due to its straightforward design.
Additionally, the note points out a shift in Foxconn's production scale in China, with a projected decrease of 35–45% in Zhengzhou and 75–85% in Taiyuan by 2024. This reduction is attributed to Foxconn's increased focus on India and Apple's diversification strategy involving other partners like Luxshare.
Luxshare, which began manufacturing iPhone cables in 2011, has experienced remarkable growth, doubling its iPhone production in 2022. The company is now gearing up to assemble the Vision Pro for Apple.
Now, Luxshare is said to handle production for three out of four iPhone 15 models, a substantial leap from 2020, when it was initially suggested that Luxshare would be the first mainland Chinese company to assemble Apple iPhones.
Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by Apple Insider, predicts that Apple will double its iPhone production in India by 2024. Reportedly, in 2023, approximately 12–14% of global iPhone shipments originate from India, with expectations to raise this figure to 20–25% by 2024 if everything goes according to plan.
