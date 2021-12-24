Ivacy VPN: access worldwide content and get online security for just $1 per month!0
❆Christmasexclusive deal❆: Get 90% off a 5-year subscription. That translates to just $60 for the whole subscription period, or $1 a month! You sign up once, forget about privacy or security worries, and just enjoy all the benefits Ivacy VPN has to offer for the next 5 years. ʕ♡˙ᴥ˙♡ʔ
Here is everything Ivacy VPN gives you in detail:
Unblock region-locked content
ʕ ꈍᴥꈍʔ As we have already established, the Christmas holidays are prime time to snuggle in your fuzzy blanket, lay on your soft couch, grab a hot cup of beverage, and enjoy your favorite show or movie. Well, this Christmas, let Santa transport you to all kinds of different regions across the globe with Ivacy VPN. You will have the opportunity to experience new content that you couldn’t get to before.
With Ivacy VPN, you have access to 7+ Netflix regions, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Germany.
Of course, the time when Netflix was sitting alone on top of the streaming service hill is no more, and there are other platforms such as Disney Plus and Amazon Prime. But don’t fret, Ivacy VPN has got you covered there as well! ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ
With Ivacy VPN you can gain access to Disney Plus—a service quite limited region-wise—no matter where you are! Yes, even it has yet to arrive in your country. It should go without mentioning that the same applies to Amazon Prime too.
Guaranteed speed
What good would having all that access to more content be if you didn’t have the speed to enjoy it without that annoying buffer icon appearing? I think we can all agree that would ruin your experience.
Thankfully, unlike free VPN services, Ivacy VPN offers ultra-fast speeds for both upload and download. That is all thanks to more than 3,500 servers spread around the world. What’s more, there is a feature called Split Tunneling, which allows you to pick what traffic goes through the VPN and what doesn’t. In other words, you have control over what gets filtered, which could come in handy for gamers that want to keep things unfiltered. ʕ ꈍᴥꈍʔ
In fact, since some ISPs love to throttle your speeds to certain services (depending on your coverage plan), you may actually get faster speeds by connecting through Ivacy’s VPN servers instead!
Privacy and security
So, by now, you’ve learned that Ivacy VPN brings you access to all sorts of content that is usually not available to you, but at amazing speeds and with great convenience at that. But wait, there is more!
Ivacy VPN also delivers on the privacy and security front. It protects you from easy to compromise and risky Wi-Fi networks like those at airports or internet cafes to name just a couple.
Someone with nefarious intent could easily take a sneak peek at the details you enter in text fields. To prevent that, Ivacy VPN encrypts your data and doesn’t allow prying eyes to peep in, so your accounts, passwords, and the content you view remain safe. ʕ·ᴥ· ʔ
Ivacy VPN takes your traffic and routes it through its servers. That way, information like your browsing history and online habits can only be seen by you alone. Ivacy also has a Zero Log policy, meaning it doesn’t keep track of nor does it record your activity through their servers.
Internet kill switch
Ivacy VPN has many tools up its sleeve, one of which is a failsafe kill switch feature. The Internet kill switch will automatically go off if you lose connection to the VPN servers, immediately dropping the internet connection. Thanks to this, you won’t go through a public network by accident. ʕ ﹷ ᴥ ﹷʔ
Connect the entire household
One of the best parts about Ivacy VPN is that you can share it with your family because it allows you to connect up to as many as 10 separate devices! A deal of $1 per month sounds amazing, but it becomes an even better one once you start sharing it with others. ʕ♡˙ᴥ˙♡ʔ
At the very least, this means you will be able to connect to Ivacy VPN from a phone, tablet, laptop, desktop PC, and whatever device you have left in your arsenal with just one subscription.