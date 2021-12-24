Ivacy VPN: access worldwide content and get online security for just $1 per month!









Here is everything Ivacy VPN gives you in detail:

Unblock region-locked content









Guaranteed speed





Privacy and security

ʕ ꈍᴥꈍʔ As we have already established, the Christmas holidays are prime time to snuggle in your fuzzy blanket, lay on your soft couch, grab a hot cup of beverage, and enjoy your favorite show or movie. Well, this Christmas, let Santa transport you to all kinds of different regions across the globe with Ivacy VPN. You will have the opportunity to experience new content that you couldn’t get to before.With Ivacy VPN, you have access to 7+ Netflix regions, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Germany.Of course, the time when Netflix was sitting alone on top of the streaming service hill is no more, and there are other platforms such as Disney Plus and Amazon Prime. But don’t fret, Ivacy VPN has got you covered there as well! ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔWith Ivacy VPN you can gain access to Disney Plus—a service quite limited region-wise—no matter where you are! Yes, even it has yet to arrive in your country. It should go without mentioning that the same applies to Amazon Prime too.What good would having all that access to more content be if you didn’t have the speed to enjoy it without that annoying buffer icon appearing? I think we can all agree that would ruin your experience.Thankfully, unlike free VPN services, Ivacy VPN offers ultra-fast speeds for both upload and download. That is all thanks to more than 3,500 servers spread around the world. What’s more, there is a feature called Split Tunneling, which allows you to pick what traffic goes through the VPN and what doesn’t. In other words, you have control over what gets filtered, which could come in handy for gamers that want to keep things unfiltered. ʕ ꈍᴥꈍʔIn fact, since some ISPs love to throttle your speeds to certain services (depending on your coverage plan), you may actually get faster speeds by connecting through Ivacy’s VPN servers instead!So, by now, you’ve learned that Ivacy VPN brings you access to all sorts of content that is usually not available to you, but at amazing speeds and with great convenience at that. But wait, there is more!Ivacy VPN also delivers on the privacy and security front. It protects you from easy to compromise and risky Wi-Fi networks like those at airports or internet cafes to name just a couple.Someone with nefarious intent could easily take a sneak peek at the details you enter in text fields. To prevent that, Ivacy VPN encrypts your data and doesn’t allow prying eyes to peep in, so your accounts, passwords, and the content you view remain safe. ʕ·ᴥ· ʔIvacy VPN takes your traffic and routes it through its servers. That way, information like your browsing history and online habits can only be seen by you alone. Ivacy also has a Zero Log policy, meaning it doesn’t keep track of nor does it record your activity through their servers.