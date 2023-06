Is sideloading coming to iOS 17? This is what Craig Federighi had to say

For reference, if the Cupertino company fails to comply with EU legislation requiring the co-existence of the App Store and third-party alternatives to it, Apple products could be banned from being sold the European Single Market, the tech giant’s second most important market.Judging from Federighi’s reaction, EU regulations are effectively challenging Apple’s anticompetitive behavior, and are forcing the latter to (reluctantly) tweak its business model. Hence, we could reasonably expect support for third-party app stores in the foreseeable future.Although Mark Gurman ’s prediction that the feature would come to iOS 17 failed to materialize, there is one thing he seems to have gotten right. Namely, the fact that sideloading will almost certainly be restricted to devices sold in the European Union. Apple certainly has a questionable definition of ‘the right thing’ for its customers.