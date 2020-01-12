Instagram's latest update brings some long-awaited new features
The update, which is probably the most important for Boomerang, is available to all Instagram users starting this weekend. If you've already updated to the latest version of the app, you'll find the new special effects by swiping left at the bottom of the screen's shutter selector after you open the Stories composer.
SlowMo— Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020
Echo
Duo
Boomerang has new creative twists that'll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL
Four new effects can be used for Boomerang videos: SlowMo, Echo, Duo, and Trimming. As the name suggests, SlowMo allows users to reduce the speed of the videos to half so they play for two seconds in each direction instead of one second.
Then, the Echo effect adds a motion blur effect, while Duo rapidly rewinds the video to the beginning with a digitized look. Last but not least, Trimming lets users adjust the length of their Boomerangs with similar controls to iPhone's camera roll or the Instagram feed video composer.
Of course, none of the new effects are innovative, but they can turn many Boomerangs into something really funny if used creatively. Hopefully, the new effects will be expanded to Instagram and won't remain exclusive to Boomerangs for too long, although Facebook may want to add a few more before bringing them to a larger audience.
