Instagram's latest update brings some long-awaited new features

SlowMo

Echo

Duo



Boomerang has new creative twists that'll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL — Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020

Four new effects can be used for



Then, the Echo effect adds a motion blur effect, while Duo rapidly rewinds the video to the beginning with a digitized look. Last but not least, Trimming lets users adjust the length of their Boomerangs with similar controls to iPhone's camera roll or the Instagram feed video composer.



The launch of TikTok is forcing Instagram and other similar social network services to introduce new features meant to keep them relevant in the industry. Some of these features have been long-asked-for, so we probably have to thank the competition that they are finally coming. TechCrunch reports Instagram is adding a handful of new effects to Boomerang, its dedicated video loop creator. The new changes will allow users to edit videos and add effects like SlowMo, Echo blurring, and Duo rapid rewind, as well as adjust the length of the videos.The update, which is probably the most important for Boomerang, is available to all Instagram users starting this weekend. If you've already updated to the latest version of the app, you'll find the new special effects by swiping left at the bottom of the screen's shutter selector after you open the Stories composer.