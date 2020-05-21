Instagram tightens rules for use of copyrighted music in videos
- There are no limits on things like music in Stories, or traditional musical performances (e.g., filming a live artist or band performing).
- The greater the number of full-length recorded tracks in a video, the more likely it may be limited (more below on what we mean by "limited").
- For that reason, shorter clips of music are recommended.
- There should always be a visual component to your video; recorded audio should not be the primary purpose of the video.
"These guidelines are consistent across live and recorded video on both Facebook and Instagram, and for all types of accounts - pages, profiles, verified and unverified accounts," explains the blog post. Instagram will also include in-product video notifications to alert users about any copyright infringements and give them time to fix the issue without interrupting the broadcast.
Instagram encourages people to use Facebook, which includes thousands of copyright-free tracks available to use in videos. You won't find any Beyonce album in there, but there are useful custom tracks and sound effects that can do the trick.