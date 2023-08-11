Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Instagram tests a way to tag a group of people in a story

What's a story or a post without tagging a friend or two? But honestly, who has the time to individually tag every single friend in their posts? It's a bit of a headache, isn't it? Well, it seems Instagram is poised to address this issue.

In a recent announcement on the Instagram Updates broadcast channel, Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, revealed that the company is currently testing a potentially game-changing feature: the ability to tag a group of individuals in a story using a single mention.



After you create a group mention, it can be reused by other people in the group to automatically tag everyone in any new stories. This new feature might be quite convenient for all the vacations or parties you attend with friends and family. Just imagine not having to tag individually every single person on the photo or video from your latest outdoor barbeque, for example.

This feature is currently in the testing phase, but if the results are favorable, it could become a part of our Instagram experience in the not-so-distant future and get in line with all the new updates Instagram received lately.

Recently, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has addressed a long-standing user request that has been echoing since the inception of direct messaging on the platform: an update that allows users to control and limit who can send them DM requests.

In addition, there are rumors of Instagram venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence with the integration of an AI-powered chatbot. With a staggering user base of over 1.5 billion monthly active users, it's a strategic move for Instagram to continuously introduce innovative features, ensuring the platform's continued growth and user engagement.

