Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android App spotlight

Instagram will now display your pronouns in a dedicated field

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 12, 2021, 3:03 AM
Instagram will now display your pronouns in a dedicated field
For a long time now, many of us have been opting to add our preferred pronouns to our social media accounts. The aim of this is to normalize gender discussion, so that anybody who may want to include their own does not feel like the odd one out.

On Instagram, until now, those who choose to do so have been adding their gender pronouns alongside other info in their personal bio, taking up precious space from the 150 character limit. Instagram has noticed this, and it seems they're in the process of changing it. 

We find out from The Verge that the social media giant has announced that they are implementing a dedicated field to allow people to add their own pronouns. This integrates the pronouns into the system, and they show up to the right of your name in a grey hue. 

This lets you keep the bio for listing other interesting facts about yourself, and makes it even easier for people to show their personal pronouns in a very natural, unobtrusive way. 

As of yesterday, you are now able to add up to four pronouns to your profile, and you can choose whether they appear publicly, or are only visible to your friends. If you are under 18 and have an account, this setting will be turned on automatically.

We have no exhaustive list of pronouns available from Instagram, and from what they've told us so far, this new feature is currently "only available in a few countries" (nobody knows which).

What's more, if you find out your own pronouns aren't available from the preset list, you can request that Instagram add them by filling out this form

Instagram's introduction of an integrated pronoun feature comes a few solid years after Facebook, which implemented a dedicated gender-designation field way back in 2014 (although it has been accused of having limited options since then). LinkedIn just joined the pronoun fray this year as well, bringing a similar feature to their own platform in March. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
M1 iPad Pro is over 50% faster than predecessor, also beats Intel MacBook Pro in benchmarks
Popular stories
11 ideas about things in your life that you can track with AirTags
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless