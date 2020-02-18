Don't hold your breath for an Instagram app for iPad
The confirmation comes via Instagram's CEO Adam Mosseri, who explained to The Verge editor Chris Welch that his company doesn't plan to launch an iPad app anytime soon because they have other, more important things to work on.
According to Mosseri, Instagram does want to build an iPad app, but they don't have enough manpower and it's not among their priorities at the moment: “But we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.”
Well, perhaps in the next couple of years when the iPad will become more relevant for Instagram, they'll eventually hire more people to do what should have been done many years ago.
