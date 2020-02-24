Instagram for Android: removing unwanted followers made simpler
The newly-discovered option allows you to remove followers directly from their profile on Instagram for Android. It’s important to note that this feature is available for iOS users already and has been there for a certain amount of time, while Android phone users just don’t have it yet, unfortunately. On Android, if you wish to remove an annoying follower or a stalker, you have to search for them in your own followers list and remove them from there, or block the follower and unblock them.
Instagram is working on the ability to remove followers on their profiles pic.twitter.com/VGBxO0oA1H— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 22, 2020
The new feature allows you to remove the person from your followers when visiting their profile. A screenshot by Wong confirms that they won’t be getting a notification that they have been removed. Unfortunately, we do not have information when this feature will be introduced to Android devices.
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):