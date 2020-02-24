Apps

Instagram for Android: removing unwanted followers made simpler

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 24, 2020, 5:53 AM
Instagram for Android: removing unwanted followers made simpler
Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong seems to always have upcoming features for Instagram figured out. Now, she has discovered yet another new, interesting feature regarding Instagram for Android.

The newly-discovered option allows you to remove followers directly from their profile on Instagram for Android. It’s important to note that this feature is available for iOS users already and has been there for a certain amount of time, while Android phone users just don’t have it yet, unfortunately. On Android, if you wish to remove an annoying follower or a stalker, you have to search for them in your own followers list and remove them from there, or block the follower and unblock them.



The new feature allows you to remove the person from your followers when visiting their profile. A screenshot by Wong confirms that they won’t be getting a notification that they have been removed. Unfortunately, we do not have information when this feature will be introduced to Android devices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features

Popular stories

First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless