If you’re a YouTube Premium member you can get Stadia Premiere for free
The promo was first uncovered by Twitter member @GemStadia and subsequently reported by the tech media. The offer seems to cover the US along with Canada and several EU countries. In order to get the Stadia Premier for free (normally it costs $100), you must have an active YouTube Premium subscription as of Nov. 6; and create a Stadia Pro account using the same Google account as your YouTube account by Nov. 29.
:OOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nZ8ffbzxUk— Gem Stadia (@GemStadia) November 5, 2020
What's in the Premiere Edition?
- The Clearly White Stadia Controller
- A Stadia Controller Power Adapter
- A Google Chromecast Ultra
- A Google Chromecast Ultra Power Adapter with an Ethernet port