If you’re a YouTube Premium member you can get Stadia Premiere for free

What's in the Premiere Edition?



The Clearly White Stadia Controller

A Stadia Controller Power Adapter

A Google Chromecast Ultra

A Google Chromecast Ultra Power Adapter with an Ethernet port

Google continues to push Stadia forward, despite early hiccups and mishaps. The cloud gaming service received USB-C headphones support last month and in early November Google added the Family Sharing option to the table. The most recent move to promote the game streaming service ties Stadia to YouTube Premium.The promo was first uncovered by Twitter member @GemStadia and subsequently reported by the tech media. The offer seems to cover the US along with Canada and several EU countries. In order to get the Stadia Premier for free (normally it costs $100), you must have an active YouTube Premium subscription as of Nov. 6; and create a Stadia Pro account using the same Google account as your YouTube account by Nov. 29.