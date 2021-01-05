Hulu with Live TV is getting more than a dozen new channels, no price hikes announced
Although Hulu did not announce any price hike following the deal with ViacomCBS, it's hard to believe that won't happen soon enough. Something similar happened when ViacomCBS signed a multi-year deal with YouTube TV. Although YouTube did not increased subscription prices right away, it did so not long after.
Hulu has already increased Live TV's monthly cost from $55 to $65 late last year, so that's probably the main reason it didn't announce another price hike so soon. That will either happen in the coming months, or Hulu was wise enough to increase subscription prices prior to the deal to make it look like they're offering additional channels to its subscribers without asking more money in return.