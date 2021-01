Hulu with Live TV is getting more than a dozen new channels, no price hikes announced

Hulu will soon be gaining 14 new channels following a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS, the company announced this week. Hulu with Live TV subscribers will be able to access new channels starting this month, and from what we understand, at no additional price.The new channels that will join Hulu with Live TV's offering include Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic. On top of that, Hulu announced that thanks to the new deal, Live TV customers continue to be able to watch channels like CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, The CW, and Showtime.Although Hulu did not announce any price hike following the deal with ViacomCBS, it's hard to believe that won't happen soon enough. Something similar happened when ViacomCBS signed a multi-year deal with YouTube TV. Although YouTube did not increased subscription prices right away, it did so not long after Hulu has already increased Live TV's monthly cost from $55 to $65 late last year, so that's probably the main reason it didn't announce another price hike so soon. That will either happen in the coming months, or Hulu was wise enough to increase subscription prices prior to the deal to make it look like they're offering additional channels to its subscribers without asking more money in return.