Huge OnePlus 10 Pro discount means there are now even fewer reasons to buy over-hyped alternatives

Smartphones have evolved to a point where year-on-year improvements are minimal. That's why, if you happen to come across a deal on a slightly older model like the excellent OnePlus 10 Pro , it makes more sense to go for it, especially if you are on a budget.





The OnePlus 10 Pro is a well-balanced phone which prioritizes usability over things that an average smartphone user may not care about. For instance, even though its cameras are not crazy good, they are quite decent and take good pictures. It also includes tech from the iconic camera brand Hasselblad.





The triple camera array has a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto module with 3.3x optical zoom. Comparable handsets such as the Apple iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 6 do not have a telephoto unit.





OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Triple camera system | 5,000mAh battery | 65W fast charging | wireless charging $250 off (31%) $549 $799 Buy at OnePlus





The device has a 6.7 inches AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz , which again is something that the iPhone 14 and Pixel 6 don't offer. Thanks to its tall aspect ratio, it's easier to hold than large phones from other companies. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is plenty fast for daily operations and moderately heavy games.





The phone features a 5,000mAh battery and will last you all day. If you somehow manage to drain the battery before the end of the day, a 30-minutes top-up would be enough to bring it back to 100 percent. That's because the phone supports 65W fast charging and unlike Samsung and Apple phones, it comes with a charger.





You will be able to unlock the phone conveniently using the fast and reliable under-display fingerprint reader and it still has three years of software support remaining.





In case you are wondering if you should instead go for the OnePlus 11 , that phone is only marginally better. It has the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, no wireless or reverse wireless charging like the OnePlus 10 Pro, 16MP front-facing camera compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro's 32MP, an ultrawide lens with a narrower field of view, and less optical zoom.





Currently, the OnePlus 11 is more expensive than the OnePlus 10 Pro. It costs $699, whereas OnePlus is selling the OnePlus 10 Pro for $549 instead of $799. The phone was $899 at launch, so it's basically $300 more affordable than it was a year ago.



