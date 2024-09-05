Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
A foldable phone seem from the front with a fluid purple abstract wallpaper.
Huawei is about to unveil the world's first tri-fold smartphone, and its latest leaked image reveals more details, including a possible price tag. This highly anticipated device has appeared in public a couple of times before, spotted in the hands of Huawei's executive Richard Yu.

The upcoming phone, reportedly named the Huawei Mate XT, was recently seen again on Weibo, this time in the clearest image yet. However, the photo only shows the phone from the side, leaving us without a look at the front or back.


It's important to note that while this might be the Mate XT, even the source isn't entirely sure. At the very least, it seems to be an early version or prototype.

From the image, a fingerprint scanner can be seen on the side of the phone, along with a noticeable camera bump. The bottom part, where the camera is located, appears thicker than the rest of the device.

One interesting detail is the phone's single folding point, which seems unusual. Since it should be a tri-fold phone, it should have two hinges, though only one is visible here. So, it's not entirely clear how the phone will fold out, but it does look surprisingly slim for a device with this design.

This model is rumored to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, likely using LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage tech.

As for the price, the phone is expected to cost around CNY16,888 in China, which is roughly $2,374. While that's definitely expensive, it's luckily far less than the rumored $4,000 price tag. The phone will officially launch on September 10, so we won't have to wait long to get all the details.

The Huawei Mate XT sounds pretty exciting. A phone that folds in three parts is definitely something new. It's cool to see companies trying out such different ideas, but the price is really high, so it might not be for everyone. I’m really curious about how well it will actually work—especially the folding part. If Huawei can make it tough enough for everyday use, it could be a really interesting phone indeed.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
YouTube rolls out new supervised experience for teens
YouTube rolls out new supervised experience for teens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless