Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
The upcoming phone, reportedly named the Huawei Mate XT, was recently seen again on Weibo, this time in the clearest image yet. However, the photo only shows the phone from the side, leaving us without a look at the front or back.
Image Credit - Weibo
It's important to note that while this might be the Mate XT, even the source isn't entirely sure. At the very least, it seems to be an early version or prototype.
From the image, a fingerprint scanner can be seen on the side of the phone, along with a noticeable camera bump. The bottom part, where the camera is located, appears thicker than the rest of the device.
One interesting detail is the phone's single folding point, which seems unusual. Since it should be a tri-fold phone, it should have two hinges, though only one is visible here. So, it's not entirely clear how the phone will fold out, but it does look surprisingly slim for a device with this design.
This model is rumored to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, likely using LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage tech.
As for the price, the phone is expected to cost around CNY16,888 in China, which is roughly $2,374. While that's definitely expensive, it's luckily far less than the rumored $4,000 price tag. The phone will officially launch on September 10, so we won't have to wait long to get all the details.
The Huawei Mate XT sounds pretty exciting. A phone that folds in three parts is definitely something new. It's cool to see companies trying out such different ideas, but the price is really high, so it might not be for everyone. I’m really curious about how well it will actually work—especially the folding part. If Huawei can make it tough enough for everyday use, it could be a really interesting phone indeed.
