Huawei responds to the new US export rule

by Iskra Petrova
May 18, 2020, 4:40 AM
The saga with Huawei and the American government continues and today, Huawei has issued an official reply to the recent actions by the US government. Last week, the US extended its trade ban on Huawei and ZTE, after that also established a rule prohibiting chip makers to ship parts for processors to Huawei without a permission from the US government.

Now, The Verge reports that Huawei has made an official statement on the matter, saying that the new rule will seriously impact Huawei’s business. In their official statement, which is delivered by Huawei’s Vice President of International Media Affairs, the company states that the decision made by the US government is “arbitrary and pernicious”, as well as is a threat to the entire tech industry worldwide.

Additionally, the company also states that the decision will impact the international global semiconductor industry in the long run and will lead to increasing conflict and a loss between the industries, as well as that it will result in mistrust of foreign companies towards the US government. Huawei also states that therefore, the action will harm US interests as well.

The statement finishes with Huawei confirming that the company expects an impact on their business but that, nevertheless, they will try to find solutions. The company states that they still hope their customers and suppliers will continue to support them.


Bloomberg reports that Huawei’s head of consumer electronics division, Richard Yu, also spoke against the new rule in a post on China-based messaging app called WeChat, stating that the allegations of Huawei being a national security threat are just an excuse for the US to protect its dominance in the technological market.

