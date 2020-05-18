Huawei responds to the new US export rule
Additionally, the company also states that the decision will impact the international global semiconductor industry in the long run and will lead to increasing conflict and a loss between the industries, as well as that it will result in mistrust of foreign companies towards the US government. Huawei also states that therefore, the action will harm US interests as well.
The statement finishes with Huawei confirming that the company expects an impact on their business but that, nevertheless, they will try to find solutions. The company states that they still hope their customers and suppliers will continue to support them.
The US Department of Commerce’s amendment to the Foreign Direct Product Rule specifically targets Huawei and undermines the growth of industries and livelihood of billions of people. We stand with our customers and partners to overcome the discriminatory rule. pic.twitter.com/0DAagA1uMB— Huawei (@Huawei) May 18, 2020
Bloomberg reports that Huawei’s head of consumer electronics division, Richard Yu, also spoke against the new rule in a post on China-based messaging app called WeChat, stating that the allegations of Huawei being a national security threat are just an excuse for the US to protect its dominance in the technological market.