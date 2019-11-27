Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Huawei's still hopeful it can overtake Samsung despite trade ban

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 27, 2019, 6:40 AM
Huawei's still hopeful it can overtake Samsung despite trade ban
Huawei has experienced a rather tough 2019 as a consequence of the US trade ban which stops it from releasing new smartphones with Google’s services. Despite this huge constraint, founder Ren Zhengfei still believes it can overtake arch-rival Samsung.

The company initially hoped to become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer by the beginning of 2020. Arguably, Huawei was actually on track to reach the milestone by this December, but the lack of access to Google has severely affected the brand's performance internationally. Lagging European sales are currently being propped up by strong growth in China, but there’s obviously a limit to Huawei’s reach in its home market. 

When asked by CNN about the company’s ability to continue competing in Europe and overtake Samsung without access to Google, the founder was surprisingly positive. “I don’t think that would be a problem, but it just takes time. When I say it takes time, what I’m referring to is the overseas market, because we will return to the overseas market next year, and the year after that.”

Guseinguliev
Reply

1. Guseinguliev

Posts: 129; Member since: Mar 04, 2019

Samsung makes a big mistake that it releases its smartphones on its own chip, which in turn loses to a competitor, including Kirin. Why should I buy Samsung if for this price Huawei (not a little known) offer a more powerful sophisticated smartphone?

posted on 1 hour ago

Guseinguliev
Reply

2. Guseinguliev

Posts: 129; Member since: Mar 04, 2019

Samsung runs for an unlimited display and at the same time the user gets discomfort in using the product. It would be better to complete and develop funeral functions.

posted on 1 hour ago

Guseinguliev
Reply

3. Guseinguliev

Posts: 129; Member since: Mar 04, 2019

For example, the face id most popular at the moment in unlocking a smartphone, but Samsung took a buried smart face scan. What kind of morons are sitting there is not clear.

posted on 1 hour ago

midan
Reply

4. midan

Posts: 3112; Member since: Oct 09, 2017

https://www.canalys.com/newsroom/canalys-european-smartphone-market-q3-2019?ctid=986-6fc601d825e79e5b22a31dec6119569b This shows the problem Huawei is having in EU. Lot of people are scared to buy Huawei now. Huawei had huge growth q after q and now suddenly the sales are stagnant, this also shows Samsung is benefitting from this because next choice for these are back to Samsung which also can be seen from the link.

posted on 32 min ago

