Huawei might introduce an asymmetrical foldable smartphone someday
Foldable smartphones are becoming more popular with each new model introduced by different manufacturers. Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 last month, Google unveiled its Pixel Fold back in May, and Huawei launched its Mate X3 internationally around the same time. Now, it looks like the latter is working on something a bit different when it comes to foldable smartphones.
Unlike all other foldable smartphones currently available, this patent unveils a design in which the two halves are of different sizes when the phone is unfolded. This difference seems to come from the camera position, which is not in the usual spot at the back of the phone. When the phone is unfolded, the camera resides in the upper left corner, playing the role of a front-facing selfie camera. Once folded, the right panel aligns beneath this camera, enabling the latter to serve as the primary rear camera.
One of the benefits of this foldable phone's a bit strange design is that it can use just one camera setup, no matter if the device is folded or not. The patented design also shows that one of the cameras is a Time-of-Flight (ToF) lens, so it can be used for face recognition as well.
The shared images don't give away any more details about the patent, but if Huawei is indeed developing this new kind of foldable, it might add some variety to the foldable phone market. Since this info is all based on rumors and there's been no official confirmation from Huawei, it's best to take it with a pinch of skepticism. Still, it would be pretty cool to see this asymmetrical design actually come to life.
Blogger Jerrold_tech posted on Weibo (via Android Headlines) what they say are pictures of patented designs for Huawei's future folding phone. The images reveal an innovative type of foldable phone featuring asymmetrical halves, where the left side is taller than the right side.
