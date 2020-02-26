Google wants to do business with Huawei, despite trade ban over 5G network worries
However, we can see some possibly brighter future on Huawei’s horizon. Finanzen.net has brought to our attention that Google is requesting permission from the US government to work with Huawei.
However, the issues that the US government has with Huawei are mainly related to its network equipment, especially in regards to the US’ 5G network construction. American officials have even tried to persuade US allies to choose Huawei’s rivals for their 5G networks, but for the moment, have been unsuccessful. Allies of the US have not completely abandoned Huawei yet.
Now, with this new announcement of Google’s request for authorization for business with Huawei, we are inclined to think that maybe the Chinese company has not yet lost every possibility of business with the United States.
3 Comments
3. ScottsoNJ56
Posts: 175; Member since: Oct 01, 2017
posted on 5 min ago 0
2. cefovam322
Posts: 30; Member since: 30 min ago
posted on 27 min ago 0
1. meanestgenius
Posts: 23159; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 48 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):