Google wants to do business with Huawei, despite trade ban over 5G network worries

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 26, 2020, 9:21 AM
Huawei has been struggling to work with US companies for a couple of years already, because of the Trump administration imposed trade ban over allegations of espionage and unlawful access to data.

However, we can see some possibly brighter future on Huawei’s horizon. Finanzen.net has brought to our attention that Google is requesting permission from the US government to work with Huawei.

The trade ban, imposed by the US government on Huawei, has prohibited Google from providing Huawei’s smartphones with Google services and access to Google Play Store.

However, the issues that the US government has with Huawei are mainly related to its network equipment, especially in regards to the US’ 5G network construction. American officials have even tried to persuade US allies to choose Huawei’s rivals for their 5G networks, but for the moment, have been unsuccessful. Allies of the US have not completely abandoned Huawei yet.

Now, with this new announcement of Google’s request for authorization for business with Huawei, we are inclined to think that maybe the Chinese company has not yet lost every possibility of business with the United States.

ScottsoNJ56
Reply

3. ScottsoNJ56

Posts: 175; Member since: Oct 01, 2017

Well no matter what you,I or the boogie man thinks doesn't really matter. The US government says there are security issues. They don't have to provide proof to you or me. If you want to think they are discriminating against Huawei because they are afraid Huawei is going to pass them if they don't ban them that is fine. Just because they haven't provided proof doesn't mean they don't have any. Maybe they will show it maybe they won't but it doesn't really matter because they don't have to prove it to me. I could care less. If they think they are a security threat I believe them. I wouldn't trust the Chinese government. They are terrible to their own people. They stop them from talking or make them disappear. Look what happened to the Dr. that tried to blow the whistle on the coronavirus. They arrested him,fined him, made him admit he was lying and then he just happened to die. What a strange coincidence.

posted on 5 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

1. meanestgenius

Posts: 23159; Member since: May 28, 2014

Can you blame Google for still wanting to do business with Huawei? Pretty sure they don’t want to lose the second largest smartphone OEM on the planet from their side of Android, and they build out competing OS and ecosystem, despite what many uninformed people may think. I’m also sure that Google knows that this all just some BS political propaganda witch hunt by the U.S. government, since they’ve yet to produce any evidence of Huawei’s wrongdoings.

posted on 48 min ago

