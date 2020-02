Google wants to do business with Huawei, despite trade ban over 5G network worries

Huawei has been struggling to work with US companies for a couple of years already, because of the Trump administration imposed trade ban over allegations of espionage and unlawful access to data.However, we can see some possibly brighter future on Huawei’s horizon. Finanzen.net has brought to our attention that Google is requesting permission from the US government to work with Huawei.The trade ban, imposed by the US government on Huawei, has prohibited Google from providing Huawei’s smartphones with Google services and access to Google Play Store.However, the issues that the US government has with Huawei are mainly related to its network equipment, especially in regards to the US’ 5G network construction. American officials have even tried to persuade US allies to choose Huawei’s rivals for their 5G networks, but for the moment, have been unsuccessful. Allies of the US have not completely abandoned Huawei yet.Now, with this new announcement of Google’s request for authorization for business with Huawei, we are inclined to think that maybe the Chinese company has not yet lost every possibility of business with the United States.