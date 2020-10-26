Huawei may have a Galaxy Z Flip-like clamshell foldable in the works
Clamshell foldable phones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto Razr 5G, look trendy and modern and have a lot of potential, especially in the form factor, winning some points for portability and compactness. Now, TechRadar reports that we might get another foldable join the clamshell market, and by no-other than Huawei.
According to a patent filed by Huawei and spotted by LetsGoDigital, the company seems to be considering a clamshell foldable design for a smartphone. The China-based company was among the first to offer foldable phones with the Huawei Mate X in 2019.
Although this patent may end up forgotten by the manufacturer, it serves as proof that Huawei has not given up its ambitions despite the challenges on the market that it is seeing right now. We don’t have, at the moment, any official information about this foldable, so we might have to wait until the beginning of next year to see what Huawei's plans for its foldable phones are going to be like.