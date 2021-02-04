Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Huawei

Mariyan Slavov
Feb 04, 2021, 2:15 AM
Huawei Mate X2 leak confirms inward folding screen, notchless design
Yesterday we got the first information about Huawei’s next foldable - the Mate X2 - and now there’s another leak, and a juicy one, too. The teaser image, posted yesterday on Weibo, suggested that the device will sport an inward folding display, unlike its predecessors. According to a leak on Weibo from Digital Chat Station, the Mate X2 will not only sport an inward folding screen, but it will also mimic the design of the Galaxy Z Fold with a secondary display on the front.

There’s a camera cutout on the front display housing two selfie cameras (both sporting 16+MP sensors, according to the leak). Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold though, the Mate X2 doesn’t have any cutouts or notches on its main screen. The folding display sports a uniform bezel around it and looks quite cool, to be honest. Judging by the lack of any crease in the middle of the main screen it’s safe to assume that we’re talking about a CGI render here.

But wait, there’s more! According to the leak, the Mate X2 is quite thin and lightweight, compared to other foldable devices (probably the previous generation Mate or Galaxy Fold phones). There are no exact numbers here or any additional information, so it’s quite difficult to make any assumptions based just on the pictures.

Nevertheless, it seems that Huawei is keen on soldiering on, despite all the troubles the company has faced in the past year. Recently, Huawei was blocked from receiving cutting-edge chips from TSMC, and this was the last shot Trump took on the Chinese company before he left the White House.

FEATURED VIDEO

