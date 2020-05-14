Huawei honor

Honor X10 5G and X10 Pro camera specs leak, mid-range processor confirmed

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 14, 2020, 4:32 AM
While we expect Chinese giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor to unveil the upcoming Honor X10 5G next week, plenty of the smartphone's specs have already been made available.

As published by the Chinese regulatory commission, the Honor X10 will be sporting an octa-core Kirin 820 5G processor with 8GB of RAM, and 250GB of storage, with different versions to be available with lower specs, down to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Now, thanks to a leak on Chinese site Weibo (via Slashleaks) we can not only confirm that the processor inside both the Honor X10 and Honor H10 Pro is indeed going to be the Kirin 820, but we've got camera specifications on both devices.

The Honor X10 will have a 60Hz display refresh rate, a 40MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a macro shooter.

The Honor X10 Pro is to have a 90Hz display refresh rate, again a 40MP main and 8MP ultra-wide cameras, but will additionally include an 8MP periscope "SuperZoom" Camera. The X10 Pro will also have optical image stabilization (OIS).

Shared specifications between both devices are the 6.63-inch LCD screen, a 4200mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging, and a 16MP selfie camera. Inside, both are also to pack the Kirin 820 5G chip as mentioned earlier, with the Mali-G57 GPU and a 3.36Ghz CPU.


The two Honor X10 models are expected to be officially announced next week, on May 20th.

