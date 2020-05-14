Honor X10 5G and X10 Pro camera specs leak, mid-range processor confirmed
Now, thanks to a leak on Chinese site Weibo (via Slashleaks) we can not only confirm that the processor inside both the Honor X10 and Honor H10 Pro is indeed going to be the Kirin 820, but we've got camera specifications on both devices.
The Honor X10 will have a 60Hz display refresh rate, a 40MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a macro shooter.
The Honor X10 Pro is to have a 90Hz display refresh rate, again a 40MP main and 8MP ultra-wide cameras, but will additionally include an 8MP periscope "SuperZoom" Camera. The X10 Pro will also have optical image stabilization (OIS).
Shared specifications between both devices are the 6.63-inch LCD screen, a 4200mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging, and a 16MP selfie camera. Inside, both are also to pack the Kirin 820 5G chip as mentioned earlier, with the Mali-G57 GPU and a 3.36Ghz CPU.
The two Honor X10 models are expected to be officially announced next week, on May 20th.