Honor to launch another 5G smartphone on May 20

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 06, 2020, 2:17 PM
Honor isn't a newcomer in the 5G market. The Chinese company has already released a handful of 5G-enabled smartphone and starting later this month, another one will be added to Honor's ever-growing portfolio, the X10.

The new Honor X10 will be introduced in China on May 20, but we don't rule out a global release later on. Apart from the fact that it's a 5G smartphone, the Honor X10 is also a flagship thanks to all the hardware under the hood.

According to official information published by TENAA, the Chinese regulatory commission, Honor X10 will be equipped with an octa-core processor (probably Kirin 820), 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone will be available in different versions based on the amount of memory: 4/64GB, 6/128GB, and 8/256GB.

We also know that the phone will pack a massive 6.6-inch display and a 4,200 mAh battery with fast charging. On the rear, the Honor X10 will feature a triple-camera – 40MP, 8MP, and 2MP, while in the front there's a 16-megapixel secondary camera.

More details about the phone's price and possibly worldwide availability should go live next week, so stick around for more info if you're looking for a not so expensive 5G smartphone.

