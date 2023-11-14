Honor 100 series launch date is official, along with its design

Besides that, if you want to tell these phones apart, just glance at their camera setups. The Honor 100 has a camera that is almost like a half-circle inside a rectangle, while the Honor 100 Pro sports an oval camera setup. The camera game is a bit different, too—with two cameras on the back of the Honor 100 and three on the Honor 100 Pro.Both the Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro appear to have a 50MP AI Matrix camera. An AI Matrix camera is a camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the quality and functionality of images. Plus, they will be running on MagicOS.MagicOS is a custom Android operating system developed by Honor. It is the successor to Magic UI, previously used on Honor smartphones. MagicOS was first announced in November 2022 and was released to the public in March 2023.