Honor 100 series launch date is official, along with its design
Right now, Honor holds the title for the most shipped smartphone units in China, giving tough competition to vivo and Oppo, which follow close behind. With its upcoming new devices launch, the Chinese company might just secure its place once again. The Honor 100 series is right around the corner, and its design and launch date have been officially revealed.
While we're still in the dark about the specific details of these new smartphones, we do know what they will look like. The regular model appears to rock a glass back, while the Honor 100 Pro gets fancy with a mix of glass and vegan leather. The back of the latter showcases a combination of glass and vegan leather, with one half adorned in glass and the other in vegan leather.
Besides that, if you want to tell these phones apart, just glance at their camera setups. The Honor 100 has a camera that is almost like a half-circle inside a rectangle, while the Honor 100 Pro sports an oval camera setup. The camera game is a bit different, too—with two cameras on the back of the Honor 100 and three on the Honor 100 Pro.
MagicOS is a custom Android operating system developed by Honor. It is the successor to Magic UI, previously used on Honor smartphones. MagicOS was first announced in November 2022 and was released to the public in March 2023.
As shared on Honor's official Weibo account (via Android Headlines), the grand launch is set to happen in China on November 23. Even though the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro will first hit the scene in China, there is a good chance that at least one of them will make its way to global markets, following the trend set by previous models.
Both the Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro appear to have a 50MP AI Matrix camera. An AI Matrix camera is a camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the quality and functionality of images. Plus, they will be running on MagicOS.
