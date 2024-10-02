Here's how to view your current balance on Bank of America app amid zero balance fiasco

Matt Card, Bank of America media relations, October 2024

The outage seems to have started shortly before 1PM ET, based on data from monitoring site Downdetector. Users flocked to social media websites like X and Reddit to report that they were either not able to log in to their accounts or being shown an incorrect balance, which was zero in most cases. Oddly enough, the amounts that customers owe were displayed accurately.









According to some users, only the app is showing a nil balance, whereas the Bank of America website is displaying a balance from 24 hours ago. Either way, it seems like most users can't see what their current balance is.





Others are able to access some of their accounts, but they can't transfer funds between them.





While Bank of America hasn't officially revealed the reason behind the outage, a Reddit user claims that a representative at their local branch told them the glitch may have been caused when the app was being updated.





Since the bank has confirmed that they are working on getting things back to normal and the number of complaints on Downdetector has dropped from 20,516 from the peak of the outage to 2,720, the website and the app should be back to displaying your correct balance soon. If you are still panicking, you can call your bank and inquire about your balance.



Technical-Flan3391, Reddit user, October 2024





This solution is not guaranteed to work though, with one user saying their call didn't go through, presumably because the bank is inundated with calls from angry customers today.





Latter-Building7800, Reddit user, October 2024





Another workaround that has been suggested is tapping "Dashboard" on the app and then going to your account. It's working for a lot of people.





playtotheexits, Reddit user, October 2024



