Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Here is the Samsung Galaxy M35 in all its glory!

By
0comments
Here is the Samsung Galaxy M35 in all its glory!
The Galaxy M35 popped up on the Google Play Console just a few days ago, which suggests an announcement is imminent. However, before that happens, a few more important details about the phone leaked, including a couple of 360-degree views that show Samsung’s affordable handset from all angles.

Courtesy to Evan Blass, we now know what the Galaxy M35 looks like and that the phone will be available in at least three colors: blue, cyan, and gray. Also, one of the most reliable leakers in the mobile world mentions that the Galaxy M35 will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery.

A very generous battery is something that most Galaxy M series phones have in common, so it makes sense for the Galaxy M35 to follow the same pattern. Apart from that, we’ve already learned from the Google Play Console listing that the Galaxy M35 will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 6GB RAM.

Also, the phone will run Android 14 right out of the box and will feature a triple camera setup. No details about the phone’s display emerged yet, but the GIFs shared confirm a slightly different hole-punch cutout design compared with the Galaxy M34 model.

 
The overall feeling is that the Galaxy M35 is a bit more stylish than the previous model, but the phone remains just as thick. No word on when exactly this will be announced, but it shouldn’t be long now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Featured Stories

Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless