Here is the Samsung Galaxy M35 in all its glory!
The Galaxy M35 popped up on the Google Play Console just a few days ago, which suggests an announcement is imminent. However, before that happens, a few more important details about the phone leaked, including a couple of 360-degree views that show Samsung’s affordable handset from all angles.
Courtesy to Evan Blass, we now know what the Galaxy M35 looks like and that the phone will be available in at least three colors: blue, cyan, and gray. Also, one of the most reliable leakers in the mobile world mentions that the Galaxy M35 will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery.
Also, the phone will run Android 14 right out of the box and will feature a triple camera setup. No details about the phone’s display emerged yet, but the GIFs shared confirm a slightly different hole-punch cutout design compared with the Galaxy M34 model.
The overall feeling is that the Galaxy M35 is a bit more stylish than the previous model, but the phone remains just as thick. No word on when exactly this will be announced, but it shouldn’t be long now.
A very generous battery is something that most Galaxy M series phones have in common, so it makes sense for the Galaxy M35 to follow the same pattern. Apart from that, we’ve already learned from the Google Play Console listing that the Galaxy M35 will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 6GB RAM.
May 16, 2024
