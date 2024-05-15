Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M35 shows up on the Google Play Console
Samsung has another affordable smartphone in the pipeline, the Galaxy M35. The upcoming device has a lot in common with the Galaxy A35, so it’s safe to say that it’s a different version of Samsung’s A series phone designed for specific markets.
That said, the Galaxy M35 has been recently spotted on the Google Play Console (via YTECHB), so besides some of its key specs, we now know what the phone looks like.
The listing also reveals that the phone runs Android 14, while the picture stored in the database confirms the Galaxy M35 features a triple camera setup. The rest of the phone’s specs remain a mystery although many might be similar to the Galaxy A35, just like the chipset.
First off, the handset is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset, which isn’t surprising considering this is a budget-friendly phone. Secondly, the Galaxy M35 comes with 6GB RAM, but different memory options might be available at launch.
For example, the Galaxy A35 sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It wouldn’t be surprising to find out that the Galaxy M35 is exactly the same, although the M series phones usually employ the use of bigger batteries. But besides that, the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy M35 could share the same specs sheet for the most part.
