HTC

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G may have just leaked

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 07, 2021, 5:19 AM
HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G may have just leaked
Remember HTC? The company once rode the technology wave, producing one of the first touch screen devices in the world back in 1997. Now, though, things are not looking great for HTC and its mobile business - the brand is so obscure that younger generations don’t even recognize it. Well, a recent leak shows that the phone business of the company is actually alive and kicking - /Leaks has posted some photos of what appears to be the rumored HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G.

The photos in question don’t reveal much about the phone - the model number of the device is 2AQAG100 and it runs Android 10 out of the box. The design is a bit uninspiring, to say the least, hence the assumption that this phone would be a mid-ranger of sorts. Our friends at GSMArena have noticed a strange glow around the edge of the screen, hinting at an LCD panel. Thick bezels surround the display with a pronounced chin and a camera cutout in the center.


The color is quite interesting too, it’s mint green with a cool carbon fiber texture. The camera bump resembles other far-eastern models in shape and size and sports a 48MP main unit. There’s a tiny camera on the side - probably a depth sensor, as well as a three-element LED flash. There’s no fingerprint on the back, which means that it’s probably on the left side of the device (one of the images shows a slightly recessed area on the side). 


There’s no guarantee that the alleged HTC Desire 21 Pro will see the light of day, although the pictures seem to show a production model, ready for launch. Any hardcore HTC fans out there excited for this one?

