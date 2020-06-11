HTC Desire 20 Pro leaked photo reveals disappointingly dull design
If you're not convinced though about the sketch, we now have a real-life picture showing the front and back sides of the HTD Desire 20 Pro, courtesy to Evan Blass. There's absolutely nothing unusual or exciting about HTC's upcoming mid-range smartphone when it comes to looks.
If the Desire 20 Pro is the only phone to be revealed next week, it would probably be quite disappointing for those who still feel attached to the brand. Fortunately, things look a bit better hardware-wise, at least for a mid-range device.
From what we know so far, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM. We also know the smartphone will pack a quad-camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a large display that supports a resolution of up to 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution.
Unsurprisingly, the smartphone will run Android 10 right out of the box. It remains to be seen how much it will cost and when exactly HTC plans to make it available on the market.