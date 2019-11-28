HP has great Black Friday deals on laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and more

Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 28, 2019
Smartphone, wearable, and tablet deals are often the highlight of Black Friday but there are actually some awesome offers available for those of you on the lookout for a laptop. HP, in particular, is taking things extra seriously this year with huge discounts across its entire lineup, so we wanted to highlight some of the best offers.

HP ProBook 455R G6

The HP ProBook 455R G6 complete with one of AMD’s Ryzen 3 processors and a Vega-branded graphics card usually retails at $951. But in celebration of Black Friday, HP has reduced the laptop to an incredible $389.91, representing a massive discount of almost 60%. 

The product, which features a large 15.6-inch HD display paired with an aluminum chassis and slim side bezels, ships with 4GB of memory and 500GB of HDD storage as standard. However, optional upgrades to 32GB of memory and a 512GB SSD are on offer alongside an upgraded Nvidia graphics card.

HP ENVY Laptop 13t

The HP ENVY Laptop 13t, which offers a 13.3-inch Full-HD display in a compact, light, and premium build, stands out in the mid-tier segment. HP usually sells the Windows 10 Home-powered laptop for $999.99 but is now discounting it to just $699.99, making it noticeably cheaper than rivals. Members of HP’s Doorbuster program can save an extra $19.99 if purchased before 2pm PST on November 28. 

As for the actual specifications, the ENVY Laptop 13t ships with Intel’s powerful 10th gen Core i7 processor coupled with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Completing the setup is 16GB Intel Optane SSD. 

HP Omen RTX Studio Laptop 15

Moving on to something that’s been designed for the content creators and gamers out there, HP has introduced a very decent $300 price drop for its Omen Studio Laptop 15-dh002nr. The portable device, which centers around Intel’s 9th gen Core i7 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, can now be acquired for just $1599.99. 

Like many other Omen-branded laptops, this one features HP’s signature gaming laptop design language and makes use of a large 15.6-inch Full-HD display. Buyers can also expect to find a 1TB SSD, at least 16GB of memory, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. 

But there's more. HP is running a massive Black Friday sale on electronics and accessories, such as work and gaming laptops, desktop computers, computer monitors, keyboards, mouses and speakers. 

Check out all the HP Black Friday Deals Right Here


