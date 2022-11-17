Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like





Well, recent rumors point out Cupertino has been in advanced development of its own search engine for a while ( at least since 2020 ), aiming to eventually make it the default search service across the Apple ecosystem. And despite the reports that due to brain drain this project is at least four years away, we still can visualize our expectations of this potential Google killer.





Well, designer Tom Hyoos has taken the excitement for the Apple search engine up a notch and come up with a gorgeous mockup of what the potential service could look like. They shared a couple of truly gorgeous mockups on Twitter, including a potential name for the search engine—Apple ViewPoint. Certainly feels Apple-y and makes sense.





Take a gander at what the search engine might look like running on desktop Safari.









And here's how Tom Hyoos envisions Apple's search engine to look running on a MacBook.









Finally, a cool mockup of the potential name for the search engine. Look how neatly the magnifying glass matches up against the cutout in the Apple logo.







Apple has definitely been dropping hints that it might be working on a search engine. On mobile, for example, the most recent iOS 16 update gave us a handy homescreen Spotlight shortcut , which allows iPhone users to search the web as well as the contents of their devices. In the future, this one could be used as the shortcut to launch Apple's search service, though that's purely speculation at this point.

Could Apple be the proverbial fly in Google's ointment?