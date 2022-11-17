Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like

Apple
1
When it comes to your mundane web search, the majority of the world's populace would usually default to Google, with most other search engines taking a bow to the undisputed king of search, and sadly, that's a fact. It seems that nobody is able to put a dent in Google's nearly monopolistic grasp on web search. 

Could Apple be the proverbial fly in Google's ointment?

Well, recent rumors point out Cupertino has been in advanced development of its own search engine for a while (at least since 2020), aiming to eventually make it the default search service across the Apple ecosystem. And despite the reports that due to brain drain this project is at least four years away, we still can visualize our expectations of this potential Google killer. 

Well, designer Tom Hyoos has taken the excitement for the Apple search engine up a notch and come up with a gorgeous mockup of what the potential service could look like. They shared a couple of truly gorgeous mockups on Twitter, including a potential name for the search engine—Apple ViewPoint. Certainly feels Apple-y and makes sense. 

Take a gander at what the search engine might look like running on desktop Safari.


And here's how Tom Hyoos envisions Apple's search engine to look running on a MacBook. 


Finally, a cool mockup of the potential name for the search engine. Look how neatly the magnifying glass matches up against the cutout in the Apple logo. 


Apple has definitely been dropping hints that it might be working on a search engine. On mobile, for example, the most recent iOS 16 update gave us a handy homescreen Spotlight shortcut, which allows iPhone users to search the web as well as the contents of their devices. In the future, this one could be used as the shortcut to launch Apple's search service, though that's purely speculation at this point. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained
2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained
iCloud.com is now looking sleek and modern after getting a design update
iCloud.com is now looking sleek and modern after getting a design update
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like
Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like
Cop the latest version of Apple's iconic AirPods for their lowest price yet
Cop the latest version of Apple's iconic AirPods for their lowest price yet
Samsung is now spreading Android 13 to the mid-range Galaxy A52 and more Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units
Samsung is now spreading Android 13 to the mid-range Galaxy A52 and more Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units

Popular stories

Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless