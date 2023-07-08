Google's fantastic Pixel 6 Pro is a record-breaking 53% off





Pixel 6 Pro 128GB 6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Google Tensor | 50MP + 12MP +48MP 4x camera | 5,003mAh battery $479 off (53%) $419 99 $899 Buy at Woot





At $899, the Pixel 6 Pro is already several hundred dollars more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But now that it's on sale, you can save $479 on it, which is a record-breaking discount.





Despite its considerably lower price, the Pixel 6 Pro is every bit as good as its closest competitors. In fact, if you want to try out new AI-powered camera and speech features that are actually useful, you'll probably like Google's phone better.





The phone flaunts a large 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It's powered by the in-house Tensor chip, so everything is well-optimized.





Google's phones are known for their cameras and the Pixel 6 Pro is no exception. Its triple camera array has a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 4x zoom. Pictures look crisp, vibrant, and realistic.





The phone has a beefy 5,003mAh battery and will be supported by Google until 2026.





You should grab it right away if you need a gorgeous screen, smooth performance, and outstanding cameras. Since the discount is so huge, the phone will probably sell out fast, so don't waste too much thinking.