Google's Pixel Fold might get a new Dual Screen feature for enhanced photography
Just recently, Google rolled out the Pixel Camera app 9.2 with its fresh design and features to all Pixel users, but the excitement doesn't end there. The latest findings in the update suggest that Google has more up its sleeves, particularly tailored for the Pixel Fold.
Android Authority reports that the Pixel Camera 9.2 update brings to light strings hinting at an upcoming Dual Screen feature, internally known as "Saturn." It looks like the Dual Screen feature is poised to let the Pixel Fold leverage its outer/rear display for preview while capturing the shot using the inner display.
However, according to the source, there are some limitations outlined in the strings. The Dual Screen feature won't function in Battery Saver mode on your Pixel Fold, and it's a no-go when the device is running too hot. These limitations align with Google's approach of disabling certain camera features on Pixels when they heat up.
Android Authority reports that the Pixel Camera 9.2 update brings to light strings hinting at an upcoming Dual Screen feature, internally known as "Saturn." It looks like the Dual Screen feature is poised to let the Pixel Fold leverage its outer/rear display for preview while capturing the shot using the inner display.
Similar functionalities have been seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus Open, so it's no surprise Google is joining the foldable bandwagon.
However, according to the source, there are some limitations outlined in the strings. The Dual Screen feature won't function in Battery Saver mode on your Pixel Fold, and it's a no-go when the device is running too hot. These limitations align with Google's approach of disabling certain camera features on Pixels when they heat up.
Right now, the Dual Screen feature isn't operational on the Pixel Fold, even with APK sideloading. However, there's a glimmer of hope for the future as the strings indicate ongoing work on this feature. Given it's not officially announced, take this intel with a grain of salt—Google might flip the switch on or off at any given moment. Stay tuned for potential updates on this evolving feature.
Google stepped into the foldable smartphone arena this year with the Pixel Fold. Unfolding to reveal a 7.6-inch OLED display, it also features a 5.8-inch cover display. Going head-to-head with competitors like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the newly launched OnePlus Open, and the Oppo Find N3, Google's debut in the foldable market has some tough competition.
Things that are NOT allowed: