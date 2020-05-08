Google unifies all its messaging apps under one leadership
Soltero confirmed that for now there are no immediate plans of integrating all the chat apps into one, while underlining that these apps are important to people and would be irresponsible to make any sudden decisions.
“The issue that people tend to have is their ability to see across [these apps] and see themselves as a Duo user and a Meet user and a Gmail user and so forth,” Soltero stated. He added that bringing the apps together under one management can help make users’ lives easier.
Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior VP of Android, Chrome, Chrome OS and Play stated that he acknowledges the fact that some confusion was present based on Google’s history around its communication products, but now, the company is reportedly looking forward with a much coherent outlook.