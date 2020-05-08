Android Apps Google

Google unifies all its messaging apps under one leadership

May 08, 2020, 3:19 AM
Well, Google has not been particularly consistent with its messaging apps and services. Currently, the tech giant has several chat/messaging apps, such as Google Messages, Google Meet, Google Chat and Duo. Now, The Verge reports that the tech giant is working towards making all its apps a bit more coherent. Google has decided to bring all messaging apps under one leadership.

It’s important to note that we are not talking about unifying all these different apps in one enormous Google messaging app, at least not for now. However, Google has appointed Javier Soltero, VP and GM of G Suite (Google’s office and work-related collaboration suite), as the head of the new, unified team.



Soltero confirmed that for now there are no immediate plans of integrating all the chat apps into one, while underlining that these apps are important to people and would be irresponsible to make any sudden decisions.

“The issue that people tend to have is their ability to see across [these apps] and see themselves as a Duo user and a Meet user and a Gmail user and so forth,” Soltero stated. He added that bringing the apps together under one management can help make users’ lives easier.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior VP of Android, Chrome, Chrome OS and Play stated that he acknowledges the fact that some confusion was present based on Google’s history around its communication products, but now, the company is reportedly looking forward with a much coherent outlook.

