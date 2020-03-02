Apps Google VR

Google lets you explore ancient cave artwork in AR and VR

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 02, 2020, 2:52 AM
Google lets you explore ancient cave artwork in AR and VR
Since 2011, the Google Arts and Culture platform has been giving users access to cultural knowledge with high-resolution images of artworks in partnering museums, enabling users to virtually tour art galleries, to explore art and compile their own virtual collections. The platform also provides video and audio content with guided tours or welcome videos of certain museums. Currently, Google has worked with over 1,200 museums, galleries and institutions in 70 countries.

However, unlike many other exhibits on the platform, this time Google offers something different - users can visualize a cave exhibition in AR and VR, and not only through photos or videos. This is particularly helpful because the Chauvet cave in France, where the paintings are found, is inaccessible to the public due to its delicate, prehistoric nature. So, even if you are there, you are not allowed to go in and see it. However, Google provides you with a way to check it out for yourself.

The paintings on the walls of the Chauvet cave are among the world’s most ancient artworks. You can see 12 stations within the cave, meanwhile, AR lets you view and interact with 3D models of frescos and other cave paintings.

You can still experience this closed for the public prehistoric art exhibition even if you don’t have a VR or AR compatible device by watching the following YouTube video:



In Google’s announcement, published by an author under the nickname of “Anonymous Cavewoman”, you are able to access a lot of interesting links that bring you to some of the cave’s exhibits.

In order to take the tour, you can download the app and then navigate to the section “Meet our ancestors” from where you gain access to videos, and various VR and AR models.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless