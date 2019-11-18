Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
Right now, to close a tab on the Android version of the Chrome browser, a user taps on the tab button (the square icon on the upper right side of the display). The number inside that square tells you how many tabs you currently have open. To close a tab, after tapping on the square icon you scroll to the tab you want to close. On the right side of the heading, tap on the "X" found inside a circle. To add a tab, after tapping on the square icon, you press on the "+" button found on the left side of the display. That takes you to Chrome's home page where you can type in a new website that you want to open.
To reiterate, let's say that you have three tabs open on Chrome. Open one up to full-screen and long-press on the tab button. The box with the three options will appear. Tapping on "Close tab" will shut the tab you currently have open. "New tab" takes you to Chrome's home screen so you can add another tab, and "New incognito tab" allows you to browse privately. Overall, it feels like it is quicker than the old method, and is certainly easier.
As long as your Android phone is running version 78 of Chrome, you should find this new feature available to you. It isn't a big deal, but it does show how Google is trying to make Android users' lives easier one little update at a time.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):