iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android Software updates Google

Google is working on Adaptive Sound for Pixel phones

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Dec 02, 2020, 2:40 AM
Google is working on Adaptive Sound for Pixel phones
Last year Google launched “Pixel Feature Drops” - a special update schedule that delivers new features to Pixel phones. Four of these “drops” already found their way onto Pixel devices and now the guys at XDA Developers have uncovered the fifth one - and it’s all about sound. The Adaptive Sounds feature will probably drop on Pixel 5 phones next Monday as a part of the bump in the Android security patch level.

What is Adaptive Sound? Some of you may point out that there’s a feature that goes by the same name in the Pixel Buds earphones. It automatically adjusts the volume level depending on the noise around you. It seems that the Adaptive Sound feature for Pixel phones will be a bit different. Google aims to improve the overall sound quality by messing with the equalizer settings of your phone.

For example, if you’re in the bathroom your Pixel will adjust the equalizer in a way that battles echoes and reverberations from the tiles on the wall. If you’re cooking in the kitchen the Adaptive Sound system will bump certain frequencies in order for the sound to cut through.

There’s no official information on when this Pixel Feature Drop will arrive and which models will be supported. If Adaptive Sound starts rolling out next Monday, the Pixel 5 will be the first to get it, along with the Pixel 4a 5G probably. XDA Developers points out that there are no technical barriers preventing the new feature from being enabled on any Pixel phone running Android 11.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless