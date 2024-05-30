Google is reportedly going to rename Discover... once again

Google tipster AssembleDebug found the info about the new name of the news feed. The new Google Discover name is reportedly going to be just "Home". As usual, the functionality remains the same - you tap on it to see the latest news.







Google app is renaming the "Discover" tab to "Home" and adding a new tab named "Browse" which will host a bunch of pre-defined search terms. pic.twitter.com/eJrpCmkAFz — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) May 29, 2024





Another tab also appears to be in the works for the Google app. It seems to be search-focused.



Google's Discover tab has gone through several name changes (while maintaining the same functionality). And now it seems it will be getting yet another new name. It used to be Google Now, Google Feed, and now it's Google Discover. Well, it seems not for long, as the company is prepping to change it once again.The new tab will reportedly be called "Browse" and will show pre-defined search terms. At the moment, it isn't exactly clear what its purpose will be. It could generate search suggestions based on what Google thinks is relevant to you, but all of this is still unconfirmed.All these name changes could be confusing to some: for me personally, I'd get used to it. But like most people, I like the sense of stability and routine, and I feel like changing the name of an app (or a tab) for too many times can become annoying.