Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google is reportedly going to rename Discover... once again

By
0comments
Google is reportedly going to rename Discover... once again
Google's Discover tab has gone through several name changes (while maintaining the same functionality). And now it seems it will be getting yet another new name. It used to be Google Now, Google Feed, and now it's Google Discover. Well, it seems not for long, as the company is prepping to change it once again.

Google tipster AssembleDebug found the info about the new name of the news feed. The new Google Discover name is reportedly going to be just "Home". As usual, the functionality remains the same - you tap on it to see the latest news.


Another tab also appears to be in the works for the Google app. It seems to be search-focused.

The new tab will reportedly be called "Browse" and will show pre-defined search terms. At the moment, it isn't exactly clear what its purpose will be. It could generate search suggestions based on what Google thinks is relevant to you, but all of this is still unconfirmed.

All these name changes could be confusing to some: for me personally, I'd get used to it. But like most people, I like the sense of stability and routine, and I feel like changing the name of an app (or a tab) for too many times can become annoying.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless