Google is changing how Pixel updates will be delivered each month

Since time immemorial, Pixel users have come to expect security updates and occasionally feature drops on the first Monday of every month. Since the release of the Pixel 6 , Google has struggled to stick to this schedule and sometimes, the updates are buggy. Google never explained why these issues happened but has now come up with a practical solution for them.





Aside from new camera features and AI tricks, the Pixel 8 series also comes with a big software promise: the phones will officially be supported for seven years. The support commitment includes Android operating system upgrades, meaning the phones will likely get updated to Android 21. Even spare parts for the handsets will be available for seven years.





But a long update commitment would be no good without adherence to quality. After trying to tell itself for years that it can deliver security patches on the first Monday of every month, Google has finally realized that that's not a realistic target.





To ensure it only rolls out high-quality, beta-tested updates, Google has decided that it will only send out security patches, bug fixes, and feature updates when they are ready





So while Pixel users will still get updates every month, they won't necessarily arrive on the first Monday of the month. Instead, they will be deployed as soon as Google has performed the necessary tests.









Google's Pixel phones are already one of the best phones of 2023 and with the company now pledging to offer longer support than even Apple and even committing to improving the update experience, it may only be a matter of time before it becomes one of the biggest smartphone sellers in the world.





The company definitely isn't making empty pledges, with Pixel Department Vice President Nanda Ramachandran telling Austrian publication DER STANDARD The company definitely isn't making empty pledges, with Pixel Department Vice President Nanda Ramachandran telling Austrian publicationthat many internal resources have freed up for update maintenance.



