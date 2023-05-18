Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature

Android Google
Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Whether you are scrolling through LinkedIn or reading the news, there is one phrase that shows up everywhere: artificial intelligence or AI. With ChatGPT wowing everyone and helping Bing become relevant for the first time, Google has accelerated its efforts to be at the forefront of everything AI. But as evidenced by Google's conversational AI chatbot Bard's $100 billion mistake, the company needs more time to polish its AI programs. In the meanwhile, it will allow a select few to try out new stuff such as Search Labs and Pixel Superfans will be among the privileged few to get first dibs.

Search Labs is a new way to explore information

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature

But it's at an experimental stage right now and though everyone can sign up, there is a waitlist for it. Google is unsurprisingly willing to bend the rules for people who already use its products and services. As Android Police points out, people who subscribe to Google One storage and VPN service have already been promised priority access. And now, some Pixel Superfans are getting the same privilege. 

Google is randomly emailing some Pixel Superfans to give them a chance to get ahead of the queue and try out Search Generative Experience, which is a feature of Search Labs that infuses Google Search with AI to help people find the information they need quickly.


Immediate access is still not promised though and interested users will need to fill up a form and they will have to do that quickly as slots are limited.

Pixel Superfans is a program for diehard Pixel users and gives them early access to new products, features, and information and they even get gifts sometimes. Select Pixel Superfans were also given priority access to Bard.

Search Labs is only available in the US at the moment so it goes without saying that non-US residents shouldn't be looking out for an invite.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless