Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Google

Google investigated yet again over its data collection practices

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Nov 30, 2019, 4:01 PM
Google investigated yet again over its data collection practices
Google’s businesses are encompassing pretty much every aspect of our digital lives and that gives the company great power. But as the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility. And in Google’s case that responsibility is to not only keep its users’ data safe but also keep itself from gathering too much of it.

Keeping Google in check is not an easy job but there’s one institution that’s doing its due diligence when it comes to the tech giant and isn’t holding any punches if it finds any offenses. We’re talking of course about the European Commission. Reuters reports that the European regulator is on the hunt once more.

The EC has sent questionnaires to Google as part of its preliminary investigation. The Commission is looking to learn more about Google’s data collection and use in relation to local (to Europe) search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, web browsers and others. The goal is to find out more about how Google is monetizing the data it has and if that monetization is in accordance with EU laws.

If it turns out Google was misbehaving then the repercussions will be imminent. The EC has already fined Google billions of dollars and has forced it to adjust some of its practices in Europe to avoid further damages. Needless to say, the Commission’s findings are publicly shared and other institutions around the world can use them to start their own investigations or impose sanctions if there was anything illegal going on in their own jurisdictions.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-Black-Friday-2019-deals-discount-low-price-iPhone-iPad-Apple-Watch-AppleTV-AirPods
Apple Black Friday 2019 deals: Save on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, AirPods
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.