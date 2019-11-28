The best deals on Google and Nest smart devices
Smart speakers
Google Home devices enjoy much popularity as multi-purpose devices to listen to music, control your other smart devices, or access Google Assistant quickly and conveniently. Over the years, the brand has expanded into a number of sizes and generations, and almost all of them can be found on sale.
Google Home: The original Google Home was Google’s first smart home device, with an elegant design and powerful sound. It’s starting to age a bit, but it’s still a more than serviceable device that makes a nice centerpiece in a living room or entertaining space. Google has long since reduced the price from $129 to $99, but almost every major retailer is slashing another 50% off for a price of just $49, a record-low for this smart speaker. The price is available from Walmart, Google Store, Best Buy, and more, but Macy’s is also offering a free Bluetooth speaker on top of the discount, if that’s your cup of tea.
Google Nest Mini: The shiny new 2nd-gen Mini was only unveiled last month, but it’s still getting a number of cool discounts. Most notably, Google is offering a 40% discount, which reduced the price from $49 to just $29. The deal will be matched by Kohl’s, Target, Best Buy, Staples, Adorama, and Walmart. Most of these retailers also offer their own rewards or loyalty programs, so you may benefit by purchasing from a retailer you shop at often.
Google Home Mini: The first-gen Google Home Mini is now replaced, but it’s still a great start to a smart home that mostly has all the features its successor has. And now, the prices are lower than ever with Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, B&H, and Google all offering the mini Assistant speaker for just $19. Walmart is even offering a special Frozen II bundle for the same price, should you have a Arendelle devotee on your gift list.
Google Nest Wifi: The 2nd-gen mesh Wi-Fi system from Google isn’t exactly a smart speaker, but each extra node does act just like a Google Nest Mini, so it’s basically the same thing. In addition to easy access to Google Assistant, the mesh network provides seamless, reliable internet across large spaces. The setup normally costs $149-$349, depending on how many nodes you want, but a consistent discount across retailers gives you a 10~20% extra discount when you buy from any of the retailers below.
Smart displays
Smart displays are another fast-growing category of devices that can provide helpful information visually, whether that's the scoop on your commute, reminders and to-do lists, or anythng else. They’re helpful as kitchen assistants, video messengers, and more.
Google Nest Hub: The Nest Hub originally debuted as the Google Home Hub, which turned heads for not including a camera (to let it fit into more intimate spaces, says Google). With the new name, it’s still the same device, which is basically a Google Home with a 7” screen to show you weather, calendar reminders, and more info at a glance. The normally-$129 smart display is almost 40% off at $79 almost everywhere.
Google Nest Hub Max: The Hub’s bigger brother is the Nest Hub Max, which boasts a larger 10-inch display and a webcam for video conferencing. The big model doesn’t have nearly as steep a discount as other models, but you can still get a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $199.
Lenovo Smart Clock: Lenovo’s mini smart display isn’t exactly a Google or Nest product, but probably the only Google-powered alternative to Amazon’s Echo Show 5 or Echo Spot. It’s a sweet deal at 50% off the original price of $40. Plus, Rakuten is offering an extra 20%, bringing the price to just $32.
That's all for Google and Nest smart devices, but be sure to check here for more Black Friday coverage and here for more tech gift ideas.
