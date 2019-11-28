The best deals on Google and Nest smart devices

Google Home Mini

Google Nest Wifi



Find the best prices from Adorama, Target, Best Buy, Staples, Google Store



Smart displays

Smart displays are another fast-growing category of devices that can provide helpful information visually, whether that's the scoop on your commute, reminders and to-do lists, or anythng else. They’re helpful as kitchen assistants, video messengers, and more.



Google Nest Hub : The Nest Hub originally debuted as the Google Home Hub, which turned heads for not including a camera (to let it fit into more intimate spaces, says Google). With the new name, it’s still the same device, which is basically a Google Home with a 7” screen to show you weather, calendar reminders, and more info at a glance. The normally-$129 smart display is almost 40% off at $79 almost everywhere. Find the best prices from Walmart Smart displays are another fast-growing category of devices that can provide helpful information visually, whether that's the scoop on your commute, reminders and to-do lists, or anythng else. They’re helpful as kitchen assistants, video messengers, and more.: The Nest Hub originally debuted as the Google Home Hub, which turned heads for not including a camera (to let it fit into more intimate spaces, says Google). With the new name, it’s still the same device, which is basically a Google Home with a 7” screen to show you weather, calendar reminders, and more info at a glance. The normally-$129 smart display is almost 40% off at $79 almost everywhere.







Google Nest Hub Max : The Hub’s bigger brother is the Nest Hub Max, which boasts a larger 10-inch display and a webcam for video conferencing. The big model doesn’t have nearly as steep a discount as other models, but you can still get a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $199.









Lenovo Smart Clock : Lenovo’s mini smart display isn’t exactly a Google or Nest product, but probably the only Google-powered alternative to Amazon’s Echo Show 5 or Echo Spot. It’s a sweet deal at 50% off the original price of $40. Plus, Rakuten is offering an extra 20%, bringing the price to just $32.





Rakuten, B&H Find the best prices from Lenovo