The best deals on Google and Nest smart devices

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Nov 28, 2019, 5:31 PM
The smart home market has continued growing tremendously this year, and one of the side effects is the growing number of deals available this time of year. Google is one of the major players in the smart home game, and many retailers are offering discounts on the Google Home line of smart speakers and smart screens (though most of them are slowly being rebranded under the Nest umbrella). Here’s our list of the best deals we’ve seen so far.

Smart speakers


Google Home devices enjoy much popularity as multi-purpose devices to listen to music, control your other smart devices, or access Google Assistant quickly and conveniently. Over the years, the brand has expanded into a number of sizes and generations, and almost all of them can be found on sale.



Google Home: The original Google Home was Google’s first smart home device, with an elegant design and powerful sound. It’s starting to age a bit, but it’s still a more than serviceable device that makes a nice centerpiece in a living room or entertaining space. Google has long since reduced the price from $129 to $99, but almost every major retailer is slashing another 50% off for a price of just $49, a record-low for this smart speaker. The price is available from Walmart, Google Store, Best Buy, and more, but Macy’s is also offering a free Bluetooth speaker on top of the discount, if that’s your cup of tea. 


Google Nest Mini: The shiny new 2nd-gen Mini was only unveiled last month, but it’s still getting a number of cool discounts. Most notably, Google is offering a 40% discount, which reduced the price from $49 to just $29. The deal will be matched by Kohl’s, Target, Best Buy, Staples, Adorama, and Walmart. Most of these retailers also offer their own rewards or loyalty programs, so you may benefit by purchasing from a retailer you shop at often. 

Find the best prices from Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, Staples, Google Store, Kohl’s

Google Home Max: The Google Home Max is Google’s most premium smart speaker, with a focus on high-fidelity audio and integrated smarts. The Home Max is a powerhouse speaker that boasts smart acoustics that adjusts itself for your space, as well as AUX, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for connectivity. Like its brothers, a multitude of retailers are offering the same 33% discount, bringing it from a hefty $299 to $199. You can pick up the discounted speaker from Macy’s, Target, Best Buy, and more. 

Find the best prices from Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, Macy’s, Google Store, Kohl’s, B&H

Google Home Mini: The first-gen Google Home Mini is now replaced, but it’s still a great start to a smart home that mostly has all the features its successor has. And now, the prices are lower than ever with Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, B&H, and Google all offering the mini Assistant speaker for just $19. Walmart is even offering a special Frozen II bundle for the same price, should you have a Arendelle devotee on your gift list. 

Find the best prices from Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, Google Store, B&H

Google Nest Wifi: The 2nd-gen mesh Wi-Fi system from Google isn’t exactly a smart speaker, but each extra node does act just like a Google Nest Mini, so it’s basically the same thing. In addition to easy access to Google Assistant, the mesh network provides seamless, reliable internet across large spaces. The setup normally costs $149-$349, depending on how many nodes you want, but a consistent discount across retailers gives you a 10~20% extra discount when you buy from any of the retailers below. 

Find the best prices from Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, Staples, Google Store


Smart displays


Smart displays are another fast-growing category of devices that can provide helpful information visually, whether that's the scoop on your commute, reminders and to-do lists, or anythng else. They’re helpful as kitchen assistants, video messengers, and more.

Google Nest Hub: The Nest Hub originally debuted as the Google Home Hub, which turned heads for not including a camera (to let it fit into more intimate spaces, says Google). With the new name, it’s still the same device, which is basically a Google Home with a 7” screen to show you weather, calendar reminders, and more info at a glance. The normally-$129 smart display is almost 40% off at $79 almost everywhere. 

Find the best prices from Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, Staples, Google Store, Kohl’s, B&H


Google Nest Hub Max: The Hub’s bigger brother is the Nest Hub Max, which boasts a larger 10-inch display and a webcam for video conferencing. The big model doesn’t have nearly as steep a discount as other models, but you can still get a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $199.

Find the best prices from Walmart, Adorama, Target, Best Buy, Staples, Google Store, Kohl’s, B&H


Lenovo Smart Clock: Lenovo’s mini smart display isn’t exactly a Google or Nest product, but probably the only Google-powered alternative to Amazon’s Echo Show 5 or Echo Spot. It’s a sweet deal at 50% off the original price of $40. Plus, Rakuten is offering an extra 20%, bringing the price to just $32.

Find the best prices from Lenovo, Rakuten, B&H


That's all for Google and Nest smart devices, but be sure to check here for more Black Friday coverage and here for more tech gift ideas

