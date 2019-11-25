Google drops video discussing Assistant's cool Ambient Mode
A little more than a week ago, we passed along the word that Google was widening the rollout of Google Assistant's Ambient Mode for Android phones. A pretty nifty feature, this essentially turns your handset into a smart speaker without the need for a spellbook, a cauldron or a magic wand. When Ambient Mode is enabled, all you need to do is plug your phone into an outlet to turn it into a digital photo frame. In this mode you can also control smart appliances; stream and control music; get the latest news, sports, weather, stocks, and more.
"Right now users can do most things with their smartphones, but it requires quite a bit of mental bandwidth to figure out hey, I need to accomplish this task so let me backtrack and figure out what are all the steps I need to do in order to get there. Now you can with one tap set your alarm, You can look at what time is your first meeting the next day, you can turn off the light, and you can also have a slideshow of your personal memories show up so that you can actually browse all of them."-Arvind Chandrababu, project manager, Google Assistant
Ambient Mode will eventually be available on phones running Android 8.0 and higher. Google will let you know when it arrives on your device by showing you some pages containing some of the mode's features along with prompts allowing you to turn it on.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):