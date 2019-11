Google drops video discussing Assistant's cool Ambient Mode

In Ambient Mode, Google Assistant will show you the current weather, and any appointments scheduled for the day (via Google Calendar). Arvind Chandrababu, the product manager of Google Assistant says that with this feature Android users are moving from an "app-based way of doing things to an intent-based way of doing things." Ambient Mode is deeply integrated into the Android operating system says Chandrabubu. He adds that Google has more proactive experiences planned for its virtual digital helper.









Ambient Mode will eventually be available on phones running Android 8.0 and higher. Google will let you know when it arrives on your device by showing you some pages containing some of the mode's features along with prompts allowing you to turn it on.





A little more than a week ago, we passed along the word that Google was widening the rollout of Google Assistant's Ambient Mode for Android phones. A pretty nifty feature, this essentially turns your handset into a smart speaker without the need for a spellbook, a cauldron or a magic wand. When Ambient Mode is enabled, all you need to do is plug your phone into an outlet to turn it into a digital photo frame. In this mode you can also control smart appliances; stream and control music; get the latest news, sports, weather, stocks, and more.