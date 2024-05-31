Google enhances mobile weather experience with air quality update
Up Next:
Android users who favor Google's uncluttered approach to weather information may have already noticed the recently rolled-out visual revamp of the company's Weather app. It seems Google isn't stopping there, as they continue to refine their weather offerings across platforms.
A new update spotted by 9to5Google reveals that Google has subtly enhanced the Weather card integrated into mobile search results. Now, alongside the usual temperature, conditions, and forecasts, users will find a quick indicator of the air quality. This feature is currently available for Android and iOS users, as well as those accessing search through the mobile web.
For those seeking more detailed air quality data, Google already provides AQI information in several other locations, such as the Maps app and the At a Glance widget, which can display AQI on both the home and lock screens. This suggests that Google is aware of the demand for this type of information and is working to make it more accessible across their ecosystem.
A new update spotted by 9to5Google reveals that Google has subtly enhanced the Weather card integrated into mobile search results. Now, alongside the usual temperature, conditions, and forecasts, users will find a quick indicator of the air quality. This feature is currently available for Android and iOS users, as well as those accessing search through the mobile web.
While this is undoubtedly a useful addition for those concerned about air quality, some may be disappointed to learn that the update does not include the specific Air Quality Index (AQI) number. Nonetheless, the general air quality status is still a valuable piece of information to have readily available, especially for those with respiratory conditions or allergies.
Credit: 9to5Google
It's worth noting that this update is currently exclusive to mobile devices and has not yet made its way to desktop search results. This could be a strategic move by Google to encourage more users to access search results on their mobile devices.
For those seeking more detailed air quality data, Google already provides AQI information in several other locations, such as the Maps app and the At a Glance widget, which can display AQI on both the home and lock screens. This suggests that Google is aware of the demand for this type of information and is working to make it more accessible across their ecosystem.
The update also raises questions about Google's long-term plans for air quality data. Will they eventually add AQI to the Weather card? Will they introduce new features like personalized air quality alerts or recommendations? Only time will tell, but it's clear that Google is investing in making air quality information more readily available to its users.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: