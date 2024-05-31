Google enhances mobile weather experience with air quality update

Credit: 9to5Google





It's worth noting that this update is currently exclusive to mobile devices and has not yet made its way to desktop search results. This could be a strategic move by Google to encourage more users to access search results on their mobile devices.For those seeking more detailed air quality data, Google already provides AQI information in several other locations, such as the Maps app and the At a Glance widget, which can display AQI on both the home and lock screens. This suggests that Google is aware of the demand for this type of information and is working to make it more accessible across their ecosystem.The update also raises questions about Google's long-term plans for air quality data. Will they eventually add AQI to the Weather card? Will they introduce new features like personalized air quality alerts or recommendations? Only time will tell, but it's clear that Google is investing in making air quality information more readily available to its users.